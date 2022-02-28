Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Just Got Our Attention

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.25. The company’s stock price has collected 77.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX :ENSV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENSV is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Enservco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.95 above the current price. ENSV currently public float of 11.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENSV was 1.22M shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV stocks went up by 77.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.44% for Enservco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.15% for ENSV stocks with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENSV reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ENSV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENSV, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ENSV Trading at 33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.16%, as shares surge +66.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +91.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6983. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw 23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.32 for the present operating margin

-43.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -15.32. The total capital return value is set at -35.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.75. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enservco Corporation (ENSV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,000.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.92. Total debt to assets is 84.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.