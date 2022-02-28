Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s stock price has collected -12.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX :ZOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZOM is at 0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZOM currently public float of 954.08M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZOM was 16.51M shares.

ZOM’s Market Performance

ZOM stocks went down by -12.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.45% and a quarterly performance of -19.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.24% for Zomedica Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for ZOM stocks with a simple moving average of -35.61% for the last 200 days.

ZOM Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares surge +24.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3229. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 18. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 1,500,000 shares of Zomedica Corp., valued at $112,500 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Robert, the CEO of Zomedica Corp., sale 543,750 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Cohen Robert is holding 0 shares at $447,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -8.50 for asset returns.