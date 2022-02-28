Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ :CORZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Core Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CORZ was 1.42M shares.

CORZ’s Market Performance

CORZ stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.31% and a quarterly performance of -27.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.96% for Core Scientific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.00% for CORZ stocks with a simple moving average of -10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CORZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

CORZ Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares surge +30.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORZ rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Core Scientific Inc. saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.