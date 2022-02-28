Buy or Sell DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went up by 7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that DigitalOcean Stock Rallies on Strong Growth in Cloud Services for the Little Guy

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

DOCN currently public float of 61.87M and currently shorts hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 2.69M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went up by 7.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.27% and a quarterly performance of -41.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCN, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.44. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from SHAPIRO ALAN, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $80.41 back on Jan 03. After this action, SHAPIRO ALAN now owns 139,504 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $273,394 using the latest closing price.

Butte Amy, the Director of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Butte Amy is holding 31,000 shares at $379,550 based on the most recent closing price.