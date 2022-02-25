Why Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) went up by 9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ :CISO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CISO currently public float of 109.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CISO was 269.82K shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stocks went up by 3.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of -45.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.67% for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for CISO stocks with a simple moving average of -52.04% for the last 200 days.

CISO Trading at -68.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.24%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +20.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -82.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.05 for the present operating margin

+39.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -47.14. The total capital return value is set at -43.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.74. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.34. Total debt to assets is 32.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.