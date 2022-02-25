We Analyzed the Future Direction of Dominion Energy Inc. (D), Here is What We Found

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.44, which is $9.24 above the current price. D currently public float of 807.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 3.20M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.05% and a quarterly performance of 3.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Dominion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.78% for D stocks with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $86 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to D, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

D Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.35. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from BLUE ROBERT M, who purchase 3,180 shares at the price of $78.40 back on Feb 16. After this action, BLUE ROBERT M now owns 183,052 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $249,325 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $74.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 15,525 shares at $111,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.62 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +18.96. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.