We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), Here is What We Found

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska Air Earnings Tell the Same Story

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.93, which is $16.88 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 125.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 2.00M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went down by -6.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.68% and a quarterly performance of 6.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $67 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ALK Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.37. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from TACKETT SHANE R, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $58.84 back on Feb 18. After this action, TACKETT SHANE R now owns 11,856 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $117,690 using the latest closing price.

TILDEN BRADLEY D, the CHAIRMAN of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 750 shares at $55.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that TILDEN BRADLEY D is holding 96,886 shares at $41,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.57 for the present operating margin

+5.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +7.74. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.