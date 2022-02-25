WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 8.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ :WAVD) Right Now?

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAVD is at 3.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for WaveDancer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WAVD currently public float of 6.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAVD was 164.12K shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD stocks went up by 8.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.68% and a quarterly performance of 47.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for WaveDancer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for WAVD stocks with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.96 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at +2.97. The total capital return value is set at 24.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.01. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50. Total debt to assets is 13.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 4.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.