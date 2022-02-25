Wall Street Pummels Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) After Recent Earnings Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) went down by -7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2715.66. The company’s stock price has collected -15.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BKNG) Right Now?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 255.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKNG is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2700.20, which is $420.55 above the current price. BKNG currently public float of 40.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKNG was 393.79K shares.

BKNG’s Market Performance

BKNG stocks went down by -15.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly performance of -1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Booking Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.76% for BKNG stocks with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKNG

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKNG reach a price target of $2775, previously predicting the price at $2800. The rating they have provided for BKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BKNG, setting the target price at $2650 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BKNG Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKNG fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,511.65. In addition, Booking Holdings Inc. saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKNG starting from GOULDEN DAVID I, who sale 183 shares at the price of $2573.48 back on Feb 15. After this action, GOULDEN DAVID I now owns 3,491 shares of Booking Holdings Inc., valued at $470,947 using the latest closing price.

Fogel Glenn D, the CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc., sale 750 shares at $2627.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Fogel Glenn D is holding 42,702 shares at $1,970,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Booking Holdings Inc. stands at +0.87. The total capital return value is set at 2.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 256.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.93. Total debt to assets is 57.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.