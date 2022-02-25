Wall Street Praises Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) After Recent Earnings Report

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $163.68, which is $31.28 above the current price. DLR currently public float of 282.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.58M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.01% and a quarterly performance of -18.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.45% for DLR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $155 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $195. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLR, setting the target price at $146 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

DLR Trading at -13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.42. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw -24.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from KENNEDY KEVIN, who sale 150 shares at the price of $175.07 back on Dec 29. After this action, KENNEDY KEVIN now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $26,260 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY KEVIN, the Director of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 350 shares at $167.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KENNEDY KEVIN is holding 0 shares at $58,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+26.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +38.60. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.