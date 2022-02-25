United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Just Got Our Attention

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) went down by -13.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.38. The company’s stock price has collected -18.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/09/20 that Biotech Startups Expand Efforts to Combat Covid-19

Is It Worth Investing in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ :UTHR) Right Now?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTHR is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UTHR currently public float of 44.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTHR was 394.26K shares.

UTHR’s Market Performance

UTHR stocks went down by -18.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly performance of -16.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for United Therapeutics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.32% for UTHR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTHR reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for UTHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UTHR, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

UTHR Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -18.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.88. In addition, United Therapeutics Corporation saw -22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from MAHON PAUL A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $202.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, MAHON PAUL A now owns 30,369 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation, valued at $1,213,024 using the latest closing price.

MAHON PAUL A, the EVP & General Counsel of United Therapeutics Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $200.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that MAHON PAUL A is holding 30,369 shares at $1,200,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.38 for the present operating margin

+92.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corporation stands at +34.71. The total capital return value is set at 15.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.59. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.07. Total debt to assets is 17.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.70.