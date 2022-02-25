The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) went down by -14.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price has collected -20.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHYF) Right Now?

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHYF is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Shyft Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.00, which is $19.33 above the current price. SHYF currently public float of 32.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHYF was 188.43K shares.

SHYF’s Market Performance

SHYF stocks went down by -20.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.52% and a quarterly performance of -29.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for The Shyft Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.01% for SHYF stocks with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $50 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHYF reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SHYF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

SHYF Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF fell by -20.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.88. In addition, The Shyft Group Inc. saw -26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from Adams Daryl M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Adams Daryl M now owns 314,237 shares of The Shyft Group Inc., valued at $705,053 using the latest closing price.

Harbour Ronald Edward, the Director of The Shyft Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $49.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Harbour Ronald Edward is holding 26,623 shares at $987,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 13.90 for asset returns.