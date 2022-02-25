The Chart for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -9.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.29.

The average price from analysts is $74.14, which is $7.13 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 154.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.43M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -9.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of -0.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.52% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $87 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZION, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ZION Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.87. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from ANDERSON A SCOTT, who sale 30,703 shares at the price of $71.85 back on Feb 14. After this action, ANDERSON A SCOTT now owns 17,735 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $2,206,006 using the latest closing price.

Forney Alan M, the Exec VP & Division CEO of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 2,047 shares at $74.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Forney Alan M is holding 16,152 shares at $152,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +38.01. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.