The Chart for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NEA) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.72 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of NEA was 663.05K shares.

NEA’s Market Performance

NEA stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.95% and a quarterly performance of -8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for NEA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.85% for the last 200 days.

NEA Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEA fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEA starting from ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Sep 15. After this action, ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R now owns 0 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $15,970 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R, the CCO and Vice President of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, sale 2,056 shares at $15.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that ZIMMERMAN GIFFORD R is holding 1,000 shares at $31,950 based on the most recent closing price.