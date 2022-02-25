The Chart for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.98. The company’s stock price has collected -11.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $172.78, which is $76.28 above the current price. KRTX currently public float of 27.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRTX was 192.63K shares.

KRTX’s Market Performance

KRTX stocks went down by -11.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.44% and a quarterly performance of -24.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Karuna Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for KRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $176 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRTX reach a price target of $162. The rating they have provided for KRTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KRTX, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

KRTX Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.50. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from OLSON LAURIE J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, OLSON LAURIE J now owns 0 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $110,000 using the latest closing price.

Ignelzi Troy A., the Chief Financial Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $111.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Ignelzi Troy A. is holding 24,970 shares at $166,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -27.20 for asset returns.