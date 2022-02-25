Is TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) a Keeper?

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) went up by 30.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.80, which is $23.64 above the current price. TMDX currently public float of 25.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDX was 175.00K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of -25.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.21% for TransMedics Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for TMDX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

TMDX Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.14%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw -14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from KANIA EDWIN M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $22.56 back on Nov 29. After this action, KANIA EDWIN M JR now owns 302,893 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $2,256,215 using the latest closing price.

Carey John F, the VP of Operations of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $28.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Carey John F is holding 0 shares at $47,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.91 for the present operating margin

+63.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -112.13. The total capital return value is set at -23.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.29. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.01. Total debt to assets is 22.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.36.