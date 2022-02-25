Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that The Man Who Transformed Flying Finally Gets His Spirit-Frontier Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ULCC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $20.25, which is $7.23 above the current price. ULCC currently public float of 29.11M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULCC was 1.15M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.44% and a quarterly performance of -14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for ULCC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ULCC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

ULCC Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Filene Jacob F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Filene Jacob F. now owns 67,594 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $13,143 using the latest closing price.

Filene Jacob F., the Sr. Vice President, Customers of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $13.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Filene Jacob F. is holding 68,594 shares at $13,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -6.40 for asset returns.