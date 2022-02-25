Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s stock price has collected -17.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHCO is at 0.28.

AHCO currently public float of 86.07M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 945.12K shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went down by -17.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.12% and a quarterly performance of -32.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.58% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $30 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

AHCO Trading at -24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Clemens Jason A, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $19.77 back on Dec 01. After this action, Clemens Jason A now owns 121,868 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $25,697 using the latest closing price.

GRIGGS STEPHEN P, the Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $19.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that GRIGGS STEPHEN P is holding 3,544,585 shares at $970,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+14.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.36. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 227.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.48. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.