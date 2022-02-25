Is Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) a Keeper?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) went down by -8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s stock price has collected -15.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE :ICD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICD is at 6.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $3.54 above the current price. ICD currently public float of 7.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICD was 173.57K shares.

ICD’s Market Performance

ICD stocks went down by -15.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Independence Contract Drilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for ICD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2020.

ICD Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from MONROE WILLIAM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Feb 07. After this action, MONROE WILLIAM now owns 2,130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., valued at $92,850 using the latest closing price.

MONROE WILLIAM, the 10% Owner of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., purchase 70,000 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that MONROE WILLIAM is holding 2,100,000 shares at $223,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.