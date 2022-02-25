Is ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) a Keeper?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) went up by 13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s stock price has collected -13.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE :GWH) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of GWH was 755.16K shares.

GWH’s Market Performance

GWH stocks went down by -13.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.47% and a quarterly performance of -69.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for ESS Tech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.36% for GWH stocks with a simple moving average of -58.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $15 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to GWH, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

GWH Trading at -45.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -60.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Evans Craig E, who sale 1,342 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Jan 24. After this action, Evans Craig E now owns 5,373,083 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $8,123 using the latest closing price.

Dresselhuys Eric P., the Chief Executive Officer of ESS Tech Inc., sale 59,642 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Dresselhuys Eric P. is holding 869,170 shares at $361,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.