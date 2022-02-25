Is CareDx Inc (CDNA) a Keeper?

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) went up by 12.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.88. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ :CDNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is at 0.72.

CDNA currently public float of 51.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNA was 660.90K shares.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.34% and a quarterly performance of -4.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for CareDx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for CDNA stocks with a simple moving average of -36.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $115 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

CDNA Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.82. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,550 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 190,170 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $114,759 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Michael, the Director of CareDx Inc, sale 500 shares at $42.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Goldberg Michael is holding 61,267 shares at $21,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.