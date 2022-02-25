Is Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) a Keeper?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 18.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s stock price has collected 23.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.99.

RCUS currently public float of 44.01M and currently shorts hold a 13.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 663.94K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 23.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.36% and a quarterly performance of -26.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.42% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $57 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

RCUS Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +23.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 34,822 shares at the price of $41.48 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 90,595 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,444,369 using the latest closing price.

ROSEN TERRY J, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 2,943 shares at $40.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that ROSEN TERRY J is holding 211,570 shares at $118,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -32.30 for asset returns.