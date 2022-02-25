Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/03/22 that Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Nucor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.53, which is -$7.62 below the current price. NUE currently public float of 284.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 3.42M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.36% and a quarterly performance of 1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.86% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $102 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUE, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NUE Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.54. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Topalian Leon J, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $115.62 back on Dec 17. After this action, Topalian Leon J now owns 90,517 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $925,000 using the latest closing price.

Keller Michael D, the Vice Pres. and Corp. Contro of Nucor Corporation, sale 3,431 shares at $127.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Keller Michael D is holding 25,919 shares at $437,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.54 for the present operating margin

+30.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.71. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.