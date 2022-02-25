Here’s How Your Trade Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Aggressively Right Now

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) went down by -21.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -27.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE :ZVIA) Right Now?

ZVIA currently public float of 8.23M and currently shorts hold a 19.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVIA was 186.67K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA stocks went down by -27.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.88% and a quarterly performance of -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for Zevia PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.33% for ZVIA stocks with a simple moving average of -34.68% for the last 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA fell by -27.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.98 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -5.52. The total capital return value is set at -19.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.16.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 18.62 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.