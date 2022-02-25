Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) went down by -9.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s stock price has collected -15.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE :MSP) Right Now?

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Datto Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.17, which is $10.57 above the current price. MSP currently public float of 154.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSP was 326.21K shares.

MSP’s Market Performance

MSP stocks went down by -15.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.88% and a quarterly performance of -6.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Datto Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for MSP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MSP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSP reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MSP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MSP Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSP fell by -15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.87. In addition, Datto Holding Corp. saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSP starting from ABBOT JOHN, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $24.77 back on Feb 01. After this action, ABBOT JOHN now owns 0 shares of Datto Holding Corp., valued at $99,080 using the latest closing price.

MENON RADHESH BALAKRISHNAN, the Chief Product Officer of Datto Holding Corp., sale 8,319 shares at $26.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that MENON RADHESH BALAKRISHNAN is holding 0 shares at $219,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.49 for the present operating margin

+65.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datto Holding Corp. stands at +4.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Datto Holding Corp. (MSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.