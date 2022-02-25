Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/21 that Dollar Tree Stock Falls. Goldman Sachs Sees Limited Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ :DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is at 0.75.

The average price from analysts is $153.95, which is $17.6 above the current price. DLTR currently public float of 221.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLTR was 2.62M shares.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.64% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Dollar Tree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for DLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $180 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $162. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLTR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

DLTR Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.78. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw -3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Jacobs David A., who sale 3,395 shares at the price of $143.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Jacobs David A. now owns 8,644 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $485,488 using the latest closing price.

Old William A. JR, the Chief Legal Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., sale 16,267 shares at $125.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Old William A. JR is holding 0 shares at $2,040,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.