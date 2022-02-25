Can WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Remain Competitive?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went up by 27.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MAPS) Right Now?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 337.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for WM Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.85, which is $7.61 above the current price. MAPS currently public float of 48.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAPS was 937.86K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.43% and a quarterly performance of -25.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for WM Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.85% for MAPS stocks with a simple moving average of -52.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MAPS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

MAPS Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 241,649 shares at the price of $13.16 back on Jul 16. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 13,440 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $3,180,099 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

The total capital return value is set at -1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.59. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.