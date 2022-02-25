Can Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Remain Competitive?

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) went up by 12.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.25. The company’s stock price has collected -8.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUP is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Trupanion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.86, which is $46.89 above the current price. TRUP currently public float of 36.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUP was 474.50K shares.

TRUP’s Market Performance

TRUP stocks went down by -8.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.15% and a quarterly performance of -32.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Trupanion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for TRUP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $118 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP reach a price target of $129, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRUP, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

TRUP Trading at -20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.50. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from Wolff Andrew D., who purchase 250 shares at the price of $78.17 back on Feb 22. After this action, Wolff Andrew D. now owns 494 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $19,543 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the CEO of Trupanion Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $79.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 865,109 shares at $316,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

+13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -5.08. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.