Can Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Remain Competitive?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) went down by -7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s stock price has collected -8.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE :RYI) Right Now?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYI is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$2.6 below the current price. RYI currently public float of 16.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYI was 183.21K shares.

RYI’s Market Performance

RYI stocks went down by -8.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.11% and a quarterly performance of -18.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for Ryerson Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.58% for RYI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

RYI Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI fell by -8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.37. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from Kannan Molly D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.47 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kannan Molly D now owns 13,583 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $112,350 using the latest closing price.

Lehner Edward J., the President & CEO of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 30,682 shares at $16.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Lehner Edward J. is holding 466,967 shares at $502,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.77 for the present operating margin

+17.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at -1.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.96. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), the company’s capital structure generated 631.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.34. Total debt to assets is 48.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 600.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.