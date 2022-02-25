A Lesson to Learn: Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) went up by 18.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX :UUU) Right Now?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UUU is at 1.97.

UUU currently public float of 1.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUU was 69.99K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.36% and a quarterly performance of -31.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.53% for Universal Security Instruments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.62% for UUU stocks with a simple moving average of -31.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.30%, as shares surge +49.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +51.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Universal Security Instruments Inc. saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.