A Lesson to Learn: MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/22 that Biden to bolster mineral supply chain for phones, EVs and wind power to help end foreign reliance

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.22, which is $4.5 above the current price. MP currently public float of 145.52M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 2.52M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.81% and a quarterly performance of 5.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.96% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $47 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

MP Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.76. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Gold Daniel Allen, who sale 201,000 shares at the price of $42.42 back on Dec 17. After this action, Gold Daniel Allen now owns 1,601,247 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $8,526,490 using the latest closing price.

QVT Financial LP, the Director by Deputization of MP Materials Corp., sale 201,000 shares at $42.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that QVT Financial LP is holding 1,601,247 shares at $8,526,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+45.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at -16.25. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 8.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.98. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.03.