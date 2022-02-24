Why Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.95, which is $19.35 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 166.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 4.62M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went down by -5.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.42% and a quarterly performance of -11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of -28.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $65 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to PENN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

PENN Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.06. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SCACCETTI JANE, who purchase 1,975 shares at the price of $49.70 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCACCETTI JANE now owns 50,569 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $98,167 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of Penn National Gaming Inc., sale 148,387 shares at $77.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 530,496 shares at $11,460,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+40.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at +7.13. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.