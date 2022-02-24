Why Boise Cascade Company (BCC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) went down by -20.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.06. The company’s stock price has collected -21.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE :BCC) Right Now?

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Boise Cascade Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.80, which is $11.49 above the current price. BCC currently public float of 39.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCC was 377.63K shares.

BCC’s Market Performance

BCC stocks went down by -21.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.39% and a quarterly performance of -8.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Boise Cascade Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.34% for BCC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BCC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCC reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for BCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BCC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

BCC Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCC fell by -21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.87. In addition, Boise Cascade Company saw -9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCC starting from COOPER STEVEN C, who sale 9,149 shares at the price of $69.91 back on May 13. After this action, COOPER STEVEN C now owns 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade Company, valued at $639,607 using the latest closing price.

Twedt Jill, the SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec of Boise Cascade Company, sale 2,070 shares at $75.36 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Twedt Jill is holding 26,306 shares at $156,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.42 for the present operating margin

+15.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boise Cascade Company stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 26.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Boise Cascade Company (BCC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.95. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.58 and the total asset turnover is 2.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.