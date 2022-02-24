We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD), Here is What We Found

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) went up by 16.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.13. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :TCMD) Right Now?

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCMD is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $35.03 above the current price. TCMD currently public float of 18.89M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCMD was 296.26K shares.

TCMD’s Market Performance

TCMD stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of -29.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.85% for TCMD stocks with a simple moving average of -55.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TCMD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TCMD Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. saw -16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from REUVERS DANIEL L., who sale 1,063 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Aug 06. After this action, REUVERS DANIEL L. now owns 22,667 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., valued at $45,828 using the latest closing price.

REUVERS DANIEL L., the President and CEO of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., sale 2,961 shares at $49.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that REUVERS DANIEL L. is holding 23,730 shares at $147,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+70.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stands at -0.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 17.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.64. Total debt to assets is 12.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.