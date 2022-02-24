We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), Here is What We Found

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.01. The company’s stock price has collected -12.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Bloom Energy Stock Surges on $4.5 Billion Fuel-Cell Supply Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BE is at 3.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BE currently public float of 140.69M and currently shorts hold a 12.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 3.52M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went down by -12.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of -39.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.36% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to BE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

BE Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 11,093 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Feb 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 346,685 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $217,892 using the latest closing price.

Venkataraman Swaminathan, the EVP of Engineering & CTO of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 13,758 shares at $19.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Venkataraman Swaminathan is holding 127,862 shares at $270,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.78 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -16.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.