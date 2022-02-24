Wall Street Pummels Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) After Recent Earnings Report

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/31/21 that HP Enterprise and Pure Storage Are Stifel’s Top Tech Supply Chain Picks

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE :PSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Pure Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $10.76 above the current price. PSTG currently public float of 277.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTG was 3.89M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of -7.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Pure Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for PSTG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSTG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Krysler P. Kevan, who sale 26,444 shares at the price of $32.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Krysler P. Kevan now owns 464,763 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $867,268 using the latest closing price.

Tomb Gregory, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 29,311 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tomb Gregory is holding 32,090 shares at $921,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.61 for the present operating margin

+68.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc. stands at -16.75. The total capital return value is set at -14.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.64. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 121.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.78. Total debt to assets is 32.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.