Wall Street Pummels Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.31, which is -$0.03 below the current price. PTEN currently public float of 207.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 3.06M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.70% and a quarterly performance of 84.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.65% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 49.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10.25 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PTEN Trading at 32.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Wexler Seth David, who sale 69,769 shares at the price of $13.72 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wexler Seth David now owns 376,417 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $957,231 using the latest closing price.

HUNT TERRY H, the Director of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $8.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that HUNT TERRY H is holding 100,145 shares at $65,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.