Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PHM currently public float of 247.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.79M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went down by -8.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.91% and a quarterly performance of -14.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.47% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to PHM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PHM Trading at -15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.71. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from ANDERSON BRIAN P, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $59.29 back on Apr 30. After this action, ANDERSON BRIAN P now owns 64,881 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $88,935 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 15.60 for asset returns.