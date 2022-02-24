Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went down by -25.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.91. The company’s stock price has collected -26.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.55.

BAND currently public float of 22.69M and currently shorts hold a 15.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 431.23K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went down by -26.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.72% and a quarterly performance of -28.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Bandwidth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.65% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -63.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $51 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BAND Trading at -45.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -39.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -41.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.33. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -35.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bottorff Rebecca, who sale 985 shares at the price of $50.73 back on Feb 22. After this action, Bottorff Rebecca now owns 10,572 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $49,969 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ GABRIELA, the Sr. Vp Finance, Controller of Bandwidth Inc., sale 863 shares at $50.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that GONZALEZ GABRIELA is holding 11,438 shares at $43,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -12.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 70.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.51. Total debt to assets is 34.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.