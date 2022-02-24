PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCE) Right Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for PDC Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.07, which is $20.82 above the current price. PDCE currently public float of 95.89M and currently shorts hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCE was 1.49M shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for PDC Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for PDCE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $45 based on the research report published on April 05th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PDCE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.67. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $58.10 back on Feb 15. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 312,499 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $290,490 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the SVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $58.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 117,876 shares at $58,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+19.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at -62.50. The total capital return value is set at 2.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.12. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.27. Total debt to assets is 30.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.