Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Marriott Doubles Revenue Despite Omicron Setback

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.47, which is $6.28 above the current price. MAR currently public float of 272.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 2.33M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.85% and a quarterly performance of 7.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Marriott International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.09% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $182 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MAR, setting the target price at $208 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

MAR Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.36. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Linnartz Stephanie, who sale 2,448 shares at the price of $178.54 back on Feb 18. After this action, Linnartz Stephanie now owns 31,250 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $437,066 using the latest closing price.

Oberg Kathleen K., the EVP & CFO of Marriott International Inc., sale 10,071 shares at $180.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Oberg Kathleen K. is holding 36,283 shares at $1,814,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.10 for the present operating margin

+17.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at -2.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.43. Equity return is now at value 130.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,331.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.