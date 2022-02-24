LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LL) Right Now?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LL is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $3.7 above the current price. LL currently public float of 28.06M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LL was 330.61K shares.

LL’s Market Performance

LL stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.17% and a quarterly performance of -17.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for LL Flooring Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for LL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LL reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

LL Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from MOORE DOUGLAS T, who sale 10,511 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Aug 12. After this action, MOORE DOUGLAS T now owns 22,744 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $221,151 using the latest closing price.

NOWICKI JOSEPH M, the Director of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., purchase 5,033 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that NOWICKI JOSEPH M is holding 17,225 shares at $99,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+39.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.11. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 98.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.63. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.