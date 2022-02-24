Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) went down by -50.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.18. The company’s stock price has collected -25.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ :HHR) Right Now?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.58 x from its present earnings ratio.

HHR currently public float of 16.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HHR was 259.89K shares.

HHR’s Market Performance

HHR stocks went down by -25.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -38.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for HeadHunter Group PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -60.81% for HHR stocks with a simple moving average of -64.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HHR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HHR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HHR reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for HHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HHR, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

HHR Trading at -62.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -56.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHR fell by -62.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.55. In addition, HeadHunter Group PLC saw -32.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HHR

Equity return is now at value 108.40, with 22.00 for asset returns.