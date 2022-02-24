Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went up by 13.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/20/20 that Engaged Capital Targets Evolent Health

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE :EVH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Evolent Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.40, which is $13.26 above the current price. EVH currently public float of 82.16M and currently shorts hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVH was 520.80K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stocks went down by -9.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.49% and a quarterly performance of -22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for Evolent Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for EVH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EVH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.63. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from WILLIAMS FRANK J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.70 back on Feb 17. After this action, WILLIAMS FRANK J now owns 557,809 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $474,000 using the latest closing price.

Tutewohl Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Evolent Health Inc., sale 1,707 shares at $22.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Tutewohl Steve is holding 98,843 shares at $39,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.77 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -32.69. The total capital return value is set at -3.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 58.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.74. Total debt to assets is 24.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.