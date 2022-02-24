Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went down by -6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.03. The company’s stock price has collected -25.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/21 that Poshmark Hires Amazon Executive as CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.55, which is $12.19 above the current price. POSH currently public float of 46.66M and currently shorts hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 994.54K shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went down by -25.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.56% and a quarterly performance of -33.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Poshmark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.40% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -54.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POSH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for POSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POSH in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

POSH Trading at -21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH fell by -25.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from McDonald John Michael, who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Jan 05. After this action, McDonald John Michael now owns 83,286 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $63,301 using the latest closing price.

Chandra Manish, the President and CEO of Poshmark Inc., sale 2,672 shares at $15.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Chandra Manish is holding 7,298 shares at $42,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+82.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at +6.43. The total capital return value is set at 32.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.53. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Poshmark Inc. (POSH), the company’s capital structure generated 98.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.