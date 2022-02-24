Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.45, which is $16.29 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 180.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.91M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.49% and a quarterly performance of 22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 31.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $125 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to FANG, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.49. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 1,710 shares at the price of $114.31 back on Dec 08. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 16,935 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $195,470 using the latest closing price.

Pantermuehl Russell, the Exec. VP & Chief Engineer of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $114.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Pantermuehl Russell is holding 123,419 shares at $1,149,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at -160.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.34. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.27. Total debt to assets is 33.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.