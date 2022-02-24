Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TrueCar Inc. (TRUE)?

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected -11.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TrueCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TRUE currently public float of 85.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUE was 701.29K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

TRUE stocks went down by -11.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for TrueCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.61% for TRUE stocks with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

TRUE Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw -3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Buce Robert, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $4.57 back on Nov 02. After this action, Buce Robert now owns 154,555 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $15,997 using the latest closing price.

Buce Robert, the Director of TrueCar Inc., sale 10,952 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Buce Robert is holding 154,555 shares at $49,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 14.80 for asset returns.