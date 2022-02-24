Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Parsons Corporation (PSN)?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.01. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE :PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Parsons Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.86, which is $8.38 above the current price. PSN currently public float of 101.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSN was 331.15K shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.50% and a quarterly performance of -13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Parsons Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for PSN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

PSN Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.35. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Smith Carey A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Dec 16. After this action, Smith Carey A. now owns 68,253 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $309,297 using the latest closing price.

Kolloway Michael Richard, the See Remarks of Parsons Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $31.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Kolloway Michael Richard is holding 30,389 shares at $190,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.77 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 6.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.39. Total debt to assets is 21.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.