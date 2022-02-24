Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went down by -7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.32, which is $9.25 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 122.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 922.88K shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went down by -11.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.53% and a quarterly performance of -25.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.36% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of -33.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $23 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to KTOS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

KTOS Trading at -16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw -22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Feb 22. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 258,288 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $163,693 using the latest closing price.

DEMARCO ERIC M, the President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that DEMARCO ERIC M is holding 414,732 shares at $164,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.55. Total debt to assets is 24.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.