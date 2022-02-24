Buy or Sell Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) went up by 13.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected 15.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE :WTTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTTR is at 2.51.

WTTR currently public float of 62.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTTR was 456.06K shares.

WTTR’s Market Performance

WTTR stocks went up by 15.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.75% and a quarterly performance of 49.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Select Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.26% for WTTR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WTTR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

WTTR Trading at 26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw 36.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 8,549 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 54,344 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $61,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -8.10 for asset returns.